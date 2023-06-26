EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Police in one Clay County city believe prayers have been answered.

An officer shot in the line of duty returned to work on Monday, nine months after he was shot during a traffic stop at Kearney Road at Crown Hill in Excelsior Springs.

Excelsior Springs Police Officer Andrew Stott has been on the job for just over one year.

Stott said he knew this was a dangerous line of work, but he never imagined he’d be shot on the job, or have to struggle to save his own life.

“It was like a crushing, burning pain, an immense pain,” Stott said on Monday, recalling the initial pain of being shot.

Stott, 24, said he’ll never forget Saturday, Oct. 1. He and his partner, Cpl. Peyden Thornton, followed a suspect accused of assaulting a police officer.

When Stott first approached that pickup truck, the driver drove away, leading officers to follow him. Police records show when the two officers caught up to that driver, Carl Carrell, 65, he shot Stott twice. One shot hit Stott’s thumb. The other hit him in the shoulder.

Since then, Stott has been out of work for nine months, having five surgeries to repair the damage. The young officer has endured endless sessions of physical therapy to restore his strength.

“I was kind of in disbelief when I got shot. I knew it could happen to anybody, but in Excelsior Springs, I was the first officer to get shot in 12 years. I was in disbelief, but my training immediately kicked in, and I did what I needed to do,” Stott said.

Police records show Thornton shot Carrell, and he died at the scene.

Ava Donegan and her boyfriend happened to be passing through the area. She comes from a nursing family. Stott said Donegan, who was only 17 years old at the time, helped him apply a tourniquet, which helped save his life and to stop the bleeding.

“I know that he worked so hard in so many different ways. I can’t imagine how difficult it must have been. He did it. He got the light at the end of the tunnel,” Donegan said.

Stott’s brothers in arms are thankful to have him back. Excelsior Springs Police Lt. Ryan Dowdy said Thornton is also a hero, since Carrell was liable to continue shooting others.

“He saved Officer Stott’s life. If it wasn’t for him, coming from someone who watched that video, that man intended to kill Andrew. If it wasn’t for Peyton, he wouldn’t be here today,” Dowdy said.

Stott received a Purple Heart after being wounded in the line of police service. Thornton was presented with the Governor’s Medal of Valor for his role in this incident.

Excelsior Springs Police wanted to ensure Stott and Thornton would work together again.

Dowdy personally volunteered to cover Thornton’s midnight shift, enabling him to work dayshift with Stott on Monday. These officers said that puts things back in their proper place.