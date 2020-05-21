Excelsior Springs police investigating after man shot in head at gas station

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Police in Excelsior Springs are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, shortly before 4 p.m. officers were dispatched on a shooting call at a gas station in the 1900 block of W. Jesse James Road.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

Witnesses at the scene identified a suspect, who was taken into custody.

According to investigators, both the suspect and the victim knew each other and the incident may have started as a fight over a female acquaintance, who was also at the scene of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.