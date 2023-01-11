EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Investigators need help locating a woman who may have information about an ongoing Excelsior Springs rape and kidnapping case.

Police say they believe 36-year-old Jaynie M. Crosdale may have information about Timothy Haslett, Jr., but haven’t been able to locate her.

Haslett was arrested and charged in October after a woman called Excelsior Springs police. The caller reported a woman going door-to-door, screaming for help.

When officers located the woman, she told police Haslett kidnapped and sexually assaulted her.

Court documents show she told investigators she escaped when Haslett left home to take his child to school.

A judge scheduled Haslett’s preliminary hearing for Feb. 24.