EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — An Excelsior Springs teacher is on leave as the district investigates allegations of abuse.

The school district said it is aware of allegations that the teacher may have restrained a 10-year-old student and also sprayed the child with apple cider vinegar.

“We were first notified on the morning of April 11th. The investigation into the allegations began immediately thereafter. At this time, that is all that we can disclose while the investigation is ongoing,” Jaret Tomlinson, Excelsior Springs School District Deputy Superintendent, said.

FOX4 is not using the teacher’s name because charges have not been filed in the case, but a family member of the child involved said the teacher is connected to both Cornerstone Elementary and Westview Elementary schools in Excelsior Springs.

The school district said it is working with the Children’s Division to investigate the claims, but also clarified that it is common to place employees on paid leave until an investigation into claims has been conducted.

