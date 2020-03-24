Exchange student from Italy living in metro left with unanswered questions amid outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A local family hosting a foreign exchange student wants answers from the company in charge of sending her back to Italy.

Alessia Iacono is stuck in America in the midst of COVID-19.

"We just want to keep her safe," her host parent, Larry Smith, said.

Smith and his wife took her into their home in August. Pictures of the last eight months show Iacono having a wonderful time making memories with her host family -- until now.

"It’s just really frustrating because we don’t have answers," Iacono said.

The 18-year-old said she's filled with confusion and wants answers from AFS International, the company running the exchange program.

They've heard rumors that her visa will expire or she might lose insurance if she stays in America to wait out the threat of COVID-19.

"I want to do the most safe thing I can do," Iacono said.

On the AFS website, the company assures students they "will be cared for and covered by ... support and services … until they can depart for home.”

Iacono said AFS sent an email stating the first group of students located in big cities, like New York, LA and Seattle, will be flying home this week.

"What we don’t understand right now is -- is it safe for us to leave in a week? Considering the situation here and the situation in Italy?" Iacono said.

With more than 6,000 reported deaths in Italy due to coronavirus, Smith is concerned about Iacono traveling there.

AFS responded to FOX4's email about the family's concerns stating, in part, "We're committed to returning students in a manner that is thoughtful, deliberate and cautious. Some will be returned quickly, while others may not be returned for a period of weeks."

"I mean this is our daughter," Smith said. "Even though she’s not our birth daughter, she’s still our daughter, and we don’t want to send her from the frying pan into the fire."

Smith wants to make sure she doesn't get stranded because of lockdowns happening here and in Italy.

"I’m not going to put my daughter on a plane where she might not make it to her destination," Smith said.