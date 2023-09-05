KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday night marks two more sleeps before the champion Kansas City Chiefs start their Super Bowl title defense.

With signs of team spirit popping up all over, Kansas City is close to exploding with excitement as the Chiefs prepare for the primetime stage Thursday against the Detroit Lions.

“Super ready – ready to watch it with family and have dinner” Katie Recteor a Chiefs fan, said.

Banners are going up all over the city, not including the one that will be hung Thursday night, celebrating the climb the Chiefs made last season to the pinnacle.

The Kingdom is as confident as ever.

“Everybody will talk a lot of stuff and say we’re not going to win the Super Bowl or we’re going to lose – or we’re going to all of this, and then the next thing you know we come out and win,” Chiefs fan Jacobi Capleton said.

But the uncertainty surrounding two Chiefs superstars has many more anxious than usual.

Travis Kelce is injured with a hyperextended knee, and Chris Jones is holding out for a new contract.

At KC Hooley House, any time the Chiefs are in action, no matter the result on the field, it’s a win for them.

“During the summer we see a lot of out of towners, there’s good events and everything that they enjoy – but there’s something about when the football season comes on that brings the local Kansas Citians together,” Ryan Weekley, the general manager at KC Hooley House, said.

“The big plus is the economics of it all. It’s quite a boost just for the town, for the local business, for the economy we all get rewarded,” Weekley said.

For everything you need to know whether you’re going to the game or watching at home – we’re working for you, just click here.