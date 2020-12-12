EXCLUSIVE: Enjoy a guided walk-through of the White House decked out for the holidays

WASHINGTON — First responders and frontline workers being challenged by the deadly coronavirus pandemic are highlighted in White House Christmas decorations that also give a special nod to Melania Trump’s redesigned Rose Garden.

The first lady said “America the Beautiful” is her theme this year, and that it was inspired by Americans’ shared appreciation “for our traditions, values and history.”

Workers on the front lines are recognized in the Red Room with a Christmas tree dotted with handmade ornaments, as well as other decorations around the parlor.

The gingerbread White House — a sweet confection made of more than 400 pounds of dough, gum paste, chocolate and royal icing — is on display in the State Dining Room and for the first time includes the Rose Garden, which the first lady recently renovated, and the First Ladies’ Garden.

Ornaments on the official White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room — a Fraser fir from Shepherdstown, West Virginia, that stands more than 18 feet (5.49 meters) tall — were designed by students who were asked by the National Park Service to depict what makes their states beautiful.

A buck and a crane are featured in three-dimensional art hanging in windows of the Green Room, where American wildlife is the highlight. Classical urns lining an East Wing walkway hold groupings of foliage from different regions of the country.

Trees and other decorations in the East Room feature planes, trains and automobiles — including models of Air Force One — in a nod to triumphs in innovations and technology. Wrapped gifts beneath decorated trees lining the Cross Hall bear tags that say “peace,” “love,” “faith” and “joy.”

This year some 125 volunteers from around the country used 62 trees, 106 wreaths, more than 1,200 feet of garland, more than 3,200 strands of lights and 17,000 bows to decorate the 132-room White House over the course of Thanksgiving weekend.

The library is decorated to recognize the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. Stockings for the president, first lady and their 14-year-old son Barron hang from a fireplace in the room where presidential china patterns are displayed.