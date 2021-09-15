Expansion in Lawrence bringing $61 million investment to area

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A major economic development in Lawrence is set to bring nearly 100 new jobs and millions of dollars in investments to the area.

Berry Global Group, Inc. announced the expansion of new thermoform production lines and printers that will bring 84 new jobs and $61 million of community investment to the city.

“Berry Global Group, Inc. is a great success story in Lawrence, and we’re glad to see them continue to grow their footprint in Kansas,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “They will be adding to their workforce of approximately 800 people currently at the facility and continuing to make strides on their long-term sustainability strategy, which will have positive impacts on their products, performance and partners well into the future.”

The expansion comes shortly after the state was among Area Development’s Top 20 States for Doing Business for 2021.

“We are extremely pleased that Berry Global is adding a significant number of jobs and capital investment in Lawrence,” Steve Kelly, Vice President of Economic Development at The Chamber of Lawrence, said. “This facility has been a mainstay of our local business community for many years, and we’re very happy to see it continue to flourish and grow.”

More thermoform productions will allow Berry Global Group, Inc. to meet the demand for drink cups and lids made from polypropylene.

Products made from polypropylene are more accepted for recycling.