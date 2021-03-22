Expect more ideas, brainstorming in reaction to Kansas City’s violent weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Monday that he believes more community engagement and opportunity is key in stopping some of the violence that plagued the metro.

He sent the tweet as a reminder about the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning. He also mentioned that violent crime and homicide numbers will be discussed at the meeting.

Also discussing violent crime numbers and the incredibly troubling numbers we have in homicides and non-fatal shootings thus far in 2021, including five homicides over the weekend. Youth activities have been tougher this year, but more cmty engagement and opportunity is key. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 22, 2021

Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to five homicides in a 48 hour period that started Friday night. They are also investigating after someone shot and injured a driver on 169 highway near Englewood Saturday evening.

“People know what happened here. it’s clear that people know what happened here and we want this people to come forward,” Capt. Dave Jackson said at one of the homicide scenes at 73rd and Norton Sunday night.

According to police statistics, 16 people have died by homicide in Kansas City, Missouri during the first three weeks of March.

The information also shows that a dozen of the people killed in homicides this year died during arguments, four people died in domestic violence situations, and two died because of some connection to drugs.