Experts say it’s OK to give children COVID-19 vaccines at same time as other shots

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Pediatricians received two pieces of good news related to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Wednesday, the FDA expanded the drug maker’s Emergency Use Authorization to include children aged 12 to 15.

The same day, an expert with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s OK for children to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as other immunizations, Dr. Barbara Pahud, research director at Children’s Mercy Hospital, told other doctors during a Facebook Live with the University of Kansas Health System.

She thinks it’s a good move.

“They actually modified the language yesterday on the spot as they were getting feedback, that it’s important to be able to give all vaccines for children at the same time,” Pahud said. “It’s up to the discretion, of course of the physician and the parents, but the vaccine has the ability to be given together with all the other ones.”

Prior to Wednesday, doctors were told to wait two weeks between giving COVID-19 and any other vaccines.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also said Wednesday it supports giving routine childhood vaccines together with coronavirus vaccines.

