Explanation of the loud sound reported near Parkville

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — People living near the Missouri River may have awoken to an unfamiliar sound Wednesday morning.

Some people on Facebook commented that it sounded like a jet engine, but the sound wasn’t coming from an airport.

It turned out the sound was coming from the Nearman Creek Power Station. The facility is owned by the Board of Public Utilities. It sits along the bank on the Kansas river, across the water from English Landing Park in Parkville.

BPU confirms there is a leak in a boiler tube at the power station. The utility is depressurizing the tube and that’s what is causing the loud sound.

BPU said there is nothing dangerous or concerning about what is happening at the plant and the noise will stop soon.