Explode into fall with a hot chocolate bomb

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tis’ the season for cuddling up next to the fireplace with a cup of hot chocolate to watch your favorite Halloween movie. And if you’re looking to fancy up your average cup of hot cocoa, try a hot chocolate bomb.

Yes, it’s literally a ball of chocolate and marshmallows that explodes –on its own– for the perfect combo of creamy, gooey, goodness. YUMMMM!!

Chrissy Zemencik owns a bakery called Cake Loft out of Olathe, and she can’t keep up with the high-demand.

If you’re following along with us on FOX4 News Kansas City, here’s a quick recipe using almond bark.

Instructions

Melt almond bark in microwave in 30 second increments until smooth (1 brick will make 1 cocoa bomb)

Scoop heaping tablespoon of bark into silicone mold, and use a small spatula to spread up the sides.

Freeze for 5-10 minutes until set

Once you pop them out of the mold, use a warm pan to smooth the edges

Fill with 1 TBSP hot cocoa mix and 10-12 mini marshmallows

Use warm pan to smooth the edges of the top half, and seal together

Pour 1 1/2- 2 Cups of HOT milk over cocoa bomb in mug, stir and enjoy!

If you’re looking for the silicone molds, you buy them on amazon here.

Chrissy posts more amazing recipes on her Facebook page.