KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Residents in the Kansas City area will have a chance next month to try some of the best authentic Mexican cuisine in Kansas City, Kansas in “The Flavors of Central Tour.”

The event is produced by the Central Avenue Betterment Association who says there are more than 40 authentic Latino restaurants along the Central Area corridor.

With the purchase of a ticket, residents can visit no less than 10 restaurants and two neighborhood bars located on Central Avenue.

Each eatery will have a dish or specialty prepared. Neighborhood bars will be serving specialty drinks for the occasion.

Youth tickets are $35 and adult tickets are $45.

The event will take place on August 13 with check in starting at Bethany Park between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

You will be able to choose to stay within groups or follow your own path.

Volunteers will be positioned throughout to help to guide all visitors and answer any questions that may arise.

Participants can choose to walk, ride a bike or take a RideKC bus.

For more information and to see the list of restaurants click here.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.