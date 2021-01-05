Exploring vacation options as vaccinations begin but restrictions remain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — COVID-19 vaccine? Check. Passport? Check. Itinerary and plane tickets? Check.

Wanderlust is calling, and people are answering by booking post-pandemic trips.

COVID-19 tanked the tourism industry in 2020. It happened quickly. On March 11, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, announced they tested positive for the virus. That same day, the NBA announced it would suspend its season. College basketball wasn’t far behind, as conferences canceled tournaments. Then the NCAA canceled its national championship.

Spring and summer brought even more coronavirus cases. Cities shut down restaurants and gatherings and canceled concerts. We paused much of the world as we knew it.

Travelers have spent months at home dreaming and planning their next vacation. They’ve pinned countless ideas on Pinterest and Googled many destinations online.

Planning is one thing, reality is something different.

Several things will need to happen to make most travel dreams come true. First, millions of people must get vaccinated. Many countries will require proof of the vaccine, at least in the near future. Others will require tourists who haven’t been vaccinated to continue to quarantine for up to 14 days after arriving in the country.

Kathy Sudeikis from Acendas Travel in Kansas City, Mo., said people are ready to return to their lives. They’re ready to get out and explore. She’s hearing from people who can’t wait to book trips, starting now.

“Now everyone wanted to put their money on hold with the companies, the cruise companies,” Sudeikis said. “And they’re bucket list types of trips, so they’re actually scheduled again for April and May of this year.”

She pointed out that some travelers are ready to book the trips of their lifetimes after spending months of the pandemic socially distancing and in isolation. Others are looking for great family-friendly options to enjoy with loved ones they haven’t seen for months.

However, COVID-19 may still be hanging around for much of 2021. Some people will pack the family in the car for an epic road trip to avoid airports. Others are still avoiding booking cruises right now.

People enjoy a day on the beach in the seaside tourist resort of Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo State, on February 15, 2019. – Playa del Carmen and nearby Cancun are the top tourist destinations in Mexico, famous for their turquoise waters and white-sand Caribbean beaches. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

“The hardest part is getting there on an airline if you’re still kind of scared about flying,” Sudeikis said. “I’d suggest maybe a nonstop trip, somewhere. There is nonstop service to Cancun and Playa Maya and that area.”

The travel industry is hoping for a comeback this year. You can expect changes from the last time you’ve booked a trip. Look for trips that include flexible booking options. Some airlines and hotels are dropping cancellation and rebooking fees.

Overall, travel experts say they don’t expect people to wait decades to take a trip anymore. Because of COVID-19, we know anything can happen at anytime.

LATEST STORIES: