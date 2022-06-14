KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A normal day at the lake left a metro father in the hospital fighting for his life after he tried to charge his personal watercraft when some sort of explosion happened.

Now, he has second-degree burns from his waist up and his daughters are sending warning signs after the freak accident.

“I keep asking myself a lot, ‘Why him?’ He just wanted the day to be so good for his grandkids and his daughter,” said Trenady Keaton, his daughter.

At his core, that’s who Josh Keaton is, willing to do the hard jobs and always there for the ones he loves the most.



“Really hard working, he definitely works with his hands more than anything else. He’s a family man,” said Samantha Vinardi, his stepdaughter.

He loves the lake, a past time that helps him draw closer with his wife, his kids and all of his grandkids.



“He loves being on the lake, he loves spending time with his family out there in nature,” Vinardi said.

This past Saturday he did it again, another successful lake trip and packing up just like usual when things took a terrible turn.

“When he plugged the charger into the battery, it sparked,” said Vinardi.

That spark ignited an explosion. John immediately jumped in the water to try and put the flames out, but that didn’t work.

“My nerves were completely shot, shaken, I was crying. I just kept telling him that I loved him,” said Keaton.



They got him out of the water and his neighbor began spraying him down with a water hose.



“Eventually he just stopped responding, and they had to call 911,” said Vinardi.

Josh was flown to the hospital, where more than 15% of his body had second degree burns.



“It was one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced. Freak accidents can happen so fast, his condition, he’s alive, but he’s going to have a very, very, long road of recovery,” said Keaton.

His daughters say for everyone out there heading to your lake houses to be careful and check everything twice. Due to the severity of his injuries he will be out of work for some time. His family is asking for your help and you can click this link to donate for his recovery.

