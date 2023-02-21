MISSOURI CITY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an explosive device was found inside a home Tuesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies were following up on a resident’s report of possible explosives placed in his yard near Gano and Water Streets in Missouri City.

The resident told the detectives he’d put a possible explosive he’d found in a box inside his home. He brought the box outside and placed it adjacent to railroad tracks, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies evacuated the surrounding area and requested the Kansas City Missouri Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Unit to help investigate. Deputies also ordered the temporary closure of the railroad tracks.

Bomb Squad discovered the box did not contain an explosive device, however the resident said he grabbed the wrong box. He then took deputies inside his home and showed them the correct box that was safely removed.

The sheriff’s office said that box did contain an explosive device. The Bomb Squad rendered it safe shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office then reopened the area and the railroad tracks.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.