LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The continued heatwave has caused roads to buckle from Oklahoma to Minnesota and a dragstrip to cancel races in Kansas.



Thankfully, the Kansas City area isn’t seeing the problems on the roads as other parts of the country quite yet. But it’s already turned a Lee’s Summit multimodal trail into a highflying ramp.

While winter has its potholes, usually we aren’t seeing anything like the current situation along Ward Road. while its still technically spring.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be a complete drop off on the one side. So I was able to go around it pretty slow, but anyone not knowing the area would probably be in pretty bad shape if they ramped off that going at speeds down that hill,” Jessica Gjerde said of the pavement problem.

Lee’s Summit’s Public Works Deputy Director said the pavement buckled in the heat.

“We do have expansion joints in the concrete to try to prevent this from happening. But during the winter time when the joints open up they get full of rock so when the heat comes and the sidewalk expands it has nowhere to go and it buckles up,” Mike Anderson said.

At Kansas’s Mid America Dragway this weekend, south of Wichita, buckled pavement forced the track to cancel its races.

“This goes all the way across the track,” Chris Maybrier said in a Facebook live video breaking the news to racers.

They plan to cut out a portion of the track to smooth and replace it. It’s something public works departments around the Kansas City Metro are ready to do if necessary, with temperatures at or above 90 expected for a second straight week through the weekend.

“The longer this heat stays the more likely we are to see some more of the pavement buckling,” Anderson said.

A work order has been placed to have that Lee’s Summit trail and sidewalk repaired. Anderson asks anyone who notices similar issues to contact the city or take a photo of the problem and report it through LS Connect.

Kansas City’s Public Works said the city hasn’t received significant buckling reports.

“However, we monitor the roads and take notifications from city staff as well as from the driving public and respond as needed to address repairs as quickly as possible,” Sean Demory said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.