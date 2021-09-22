‘Extensive closures coming’ as Buck O’Neil Bridge enters new phase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are going to get a lot worse before they get better for thousands of drivers.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warns construction on the new Buck O’Neil Bridge will cause extensive closures beginning next week.

MoDOT said will close the on-ramp from northbound Richards Rd. to northbound 169 Highway, beginning at 6 a.m., Monday, September 27 and continuing until Wednesday, November 17. Crews will be grading and resurfacing while installing new drainage.

On Tuesday, September 28, crews plan to close the ramp from southbound 169 Highway to Richards Rd. it will also be closed through November 17 for grading, new drainage installation and ramp resurfacing work.

Other crews will be in charge of inspecting pipes which will close the ramp from northbound I-35 to eastbound I-70 on Tuesday, September 28. The same thing will happen on the ramp from northbound I-35 to 6th Street on Wednesday 29 and 30.

MoDOT said the inspection is necessary to make sure the current Buck O’Neil Bridge is safe to use until the new span over the Missouri River can be built.

The new Missouri River Bridge will cost close to $220 million dollars to construct and expected to be completed by 2024.