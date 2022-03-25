KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Extensive closures are coming to part of downtown this weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said they will impact anyone driving through the northwest corner of the downtown loop. Most of the lanes and ramps is that area will be closed.

Closures begin at 7 p.m. Friday evening when crews will close the left lane of Interstate 670 near Broadway.

Additional closures will happen around 10 p.m. Friday as MoDOT closes the ramp from 169 Highway to southbound Interstate 35 as well as the ramp from southbound Broadway to westbound Interstate 70, among others.

Fast forward to 6:30 a.m. Saturday when rolling closures along ramps on westbound Interstate 70 from Independence Avenue to southbound Interstate 35 will begin. Those closures are scheduled to last at least one hour.

The work is expected to be complete and the area reopened by 6 a.m. Monday morning.

The work is part of the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project. The new bridge is expected to cost $220 million dollars and is expected to be completed by 2024.

