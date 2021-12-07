Extra law enforcement at rural Cass County school in response to reports of threats

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Sherwood Cass R-VIII Superintendent Steve Ritter confirmed the school had an increased law enforcement presence Tuesday due to a threat made to the school.

Ritter sent a letter to parents late Monday night informing them of the extra police and that they were contacted by several parents, students and staff in regards to threats to “shoot up the school.”

We apologize for contacting you at this late hour, but we believe the best chance for people to see this communication is to share this as soon as possible rather than waiting until the morning. Monday evening and night we were contacted by multiple students, parents, and staff who shared there were threats to “shoot up the school” at the high school. These threats were said to have been posted on social media. While the district was never shown threats of shooting up the school, there were threats of fighting and/or physical harm on social media. The district got the Cass County Sheriff’s Offices involved, and the deputies contacted the parents of all students involved and investigated the matter late into the night to assess any danger to the school and to address the concerns raised by students, parents, and staff who contacted our administrative team. The deputies also did not find any social media post threatening to shoot up the school, but they were made aware of the threats of fighting/physical harm. As a result of the investigation school will take place on Tuesday as planned. Our school resource officer, Deputy Cameron, and additional law enforcement will be on site as a precaution. We understand that some families may be hesitant to send their children to school knowing this information, but we believe it is more important for you to make an informed decision by sharing what we know. Thank you to the students, parents, and staff that shared concerns with us. We will continue to monitor the situation in partnership with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. We appreciate their assistance with these difficult duties. Please know that we will always keep safety a priority for our students and staff. Superintendent Steve Ritter

Ritter said the school district was never shown threats of gun violence toward the school, but were shown threats of fighting and physical harm. They notified the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in response.

According to the district, no issues were reported at the school on Tuesday.