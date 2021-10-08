Extra money available to help families buy food, but deadline to apply looms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The deadline for Missouri families to apply for some extra help during the pandemic is this weekend.

Families with children who get free or reduced lunches qualify for the pandemic EBT program. If approved, families will receive a one-time payment of $375 per child. The program was originally set up to help families pay for groceries over the summer. Missouri reopened the application process because only 36,000 of a possible 289,000 children who were eligible actually applied for the benefit.

The money is distributed on an electronic benefits card and can only be used to buy food in grocery stores that participate in the supplemental nutrition assistance program.

You can apply online at the Missouri Department of Social Services. The application is available in English and Spanish.

You can also apply by mailing an application to Family Support Division, 615 E. 13th St, Kansas City, MO 64106. It must be postmarked by October 9 to meet the deadline.