Extra officers at Independence middle school as social media threat investigated

Independence Police Department patrol car

FILE: Independence Police Department patrol car, Independence, Mo.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department will have extra officers at Pioneer Ridge Middle School as they investigate a threat made to the school Friday.

According to police, someone made a threat of gun violence toward the school on social media.

The department is working with the Independence Public School District as they investigate the threat.

Police ask that anyone with information on who posted the threat to call the department’s information desk at 816-325-7300 or IPD dispatch at 816-836-3600.

This is the latest in a trend of school threats in the metro from the Olathe School District to Hickman-Mills.

