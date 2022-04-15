KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parents and students at an elementary school in south Kansas City noticed extra security when they arrived Friday morning.

Martin City Elementary School has a Kansas City, Mo. address, but it’s in the Grandview School District.

A spokesperson for the district said someone posted a threat involving the school on social media. The district notified parents about the threat with the following email Thursday.

Dear Martin City K-8 Families, It has some to our attention that a social media threat has been made and shared throughout our school community. At this time school administrators and the Kansas City Police Department are investigating the source of the threat. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. Additional support will be in place at school tomorrow to ensure student and staff safety out of an abundance of caution. The GC-4 Board of Education Policies strictly prohibits this type of behavior under any circumstances. All actions resulting from the findings of this investigation will be handled according to the District Discipline Policy as well as state and federal laws. Grandview School District

Kansas City police also said they are aware of the threat and are investigating.

“We are aware of the threat. We have extra officers there today and are working with the school. We don’t have any information at this time which deems this threat credible, however, we will always take school threats seriously and investigate them,” Donna Drake, Kansas City Police, said.

