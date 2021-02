A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site in New York City. New York’s governor (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OLATHE, Kan. — The extreme cold forced some agencies to cancel COVID-19 testing this week.

The Johnson County Department of Health tweeted Monday morning that it closed its testing clinics through February 19th.

Due to extreme winter weather, we're closing our COVID-19 testing clinic this week (Feb. 15-19th) for the safety of our clients and our staff. If you need a COVID-19 test, visit https://t.co/7nt5Jzlbur for a free test, a doctor's office, urgent care clinic or a pharmacy. pic.twitter.com/UCj0IPm1FE — JCDHE (@JOCOHealth) February 15, 2021

You will still be able to get a COVID-19 test at a doctor’s office, urgent care clinic or pharmacy. You can also find a location on the Go Get Tested website.

