Extreme cold weather continues to delay trash and recycling pickup across the metro

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Residents across the Kansas City metro should expect delays this week with trash and recycling pickup due to frigid temperatures and road conditions.

Kansas City, Missouri crews will continue working on a Monday holiday schedule this week to get everything picked up, but trash and recycling collection may be delayed or slowed so that workers can take warming breaks. The city said residents should go ahead and leave your trash and recycling on the curb to be picked up.

The Unified Government in Wyandotte County is reporting Waste Management has paused residential trash and recycling Tuesday due to record low temperatures and icy conditions.

“The extreme weather has made collection this week difficult for drivers. Although they’re working hard, the frigid cold and threat of more snow mean that their collection plan for this week could change again very soon,” the UG said in a statement.

The UG said the remainder of Monday’s route will be collected on Wednesday, Feb. 17 as well as Tuesday’s route.

Updates about Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are expected to be announced later.

