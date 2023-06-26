KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fourth of July is next week, and severe drought conditions are sparking safety concerns ahead of this year’s celebrations.

According to the Missouri Division of Safety, more than 90% of Missouri is abnormally dry; the U.S. drought monitor shows the percentage has increased from 7.5% to 93.3% over the past three months.

Experts recommend going to public fireworks displays, but if you use fireworks at home, only light them in a large, open space away from flammable materials.

“They are very common to reignite and light the packaging on fire and so it’s really important that you have that hose to put them out,” Amy Ritter with Honest John’s Fireworks said.

“We recommend make sure you have a garden hose, a bucket of water, things like that so that you can douse those fireworks after you use them.”

Ritter said to keep children a safe distance from fireworks, supervise them, properly dispose of them, and only buy from licensed retailers.

“All of our fireworks have been tested. They follow government guidelines to make it to the United States to be a consumer firework,” Ritter said.

“If you buy them from somebody who’s not a reputable dealer, you don’t know where those fireworks are made, you don’t know if they’ve been tested properly.”

Fireworks aren’t legal everywhere. They’re banned in cities like Kansas City, so ensure that you’re lighting off fireworks legally.

Licensed retailers in Missouri are open through July 10. Stands on the Kansas side open on June 27.