DE SOTO, Kan. — A Kansas City area school bus driver is forced to pull over when she became ill and was taken to a hospital. The De Soto Public School District said as a precaution and at this point, it’s unclear if it was heat related.

A spokesperson with the De Soto Schools said a school bus driver was not feeling well and pulled over to call for help. The district said students were not on the bus and the driver is OK.

The De Soto Public School District said a bus driver finished her routes and was headed back to the transportation center Monday when she felt lightheaded.

The district said the driver pulled over and an ambulance took her to the hospital as a precaution and she was released.

De Soto Public Schools use “First Student”, a school bus service, for transportation, serving 13 schools in the district.

The company said in a statement to FOX4: “At First Student, there is nothing more important than the safety, health and well-being of our employees…We have not been notified that it was heat related and are thankful our driver is okay.”

Monday, the peak heat index hit 119 degrees — breaking records for the third day in a row.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Kansas City metro through Friday.

USD 232, which serves students who live in De Soto, west Shawnee, west Lenexa, and parts of Olathe, said all of its short buses have air conditioning, while half of their long school buses have AC, half don’t.

First Student didn’t confirm which bus the driver was steering.

De Soto schools said their longest route is about 40 minutes.

The district said it’s taking every precaution it can, to keep their students safe in this extreme heat.

The district said the driver is back at work but will not be driving a school bus through the end of the week.