Extreme wind damages holiday light displays across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Power outages weren’t the only reason holiday light displays were dark Wednesday night. Many displays were damaged by the severe wind that blew across Kansas City.

Winter Magic at Swope Park suffered minor damage and the winds blew over some of the figures. KC Parks said the damage will be repaired. The department expects the lights to be on again and have Winter Magic open in time for Thursday evening.

You are also good to go if you plan to visit Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake. Jackson County said none of the displays were damaged Wednesday. Christmas in the Park will open as scheduled for the remainder of the season.

In Independence, the extreme wind ripped through Crysler Lights. The display helps spread cheer through the community every year. The storm damaged the light strands and arches as well as controller ports and boxes, according to the owner of the property. He is now asking for help covering the costs to rebuild.

Due to the extent of the damage, Crysler Lights hopes to have the lights repaired and turned on again this season, but doesn’t know yet if it can happen before Christmas.

Wyandotte County was in a holding pattern to see if it’s Holiday Light & Magic display survived the storm. While all of the displays themselves withstood the wind, power was still out to part of the area Wednesday afternoon.

Without power crews couldn’t test the lights to make sure they all worked. Power crews are working in the area. Organizers said if power is restored, they planned to have the lights on Thursday evening for visitors to enjoy.