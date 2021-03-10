Extreme windy conditions cause problems for many across the metro Wednesday

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Wednesday evening’s severe weather comes after an extremely windy day that had already caused some problems.

Sara Beckman, who lives in Independence, said she had no excuse not to spread mulch and do yardwork after a power outage spread to her home.

“I don’t know what time it is now. I’ve just kind of been working outside,” Beckman said.

“The bags have been flying about. The mulch has been blowing in my face. I was driving around earlier and it was hard to drive with just one hand so I had to follow the laws and do the two hand steering wheel,” Beckman said.

Down South Blue Ridge Boulevard there were similar stories. Danielle Amey came home from work to deal with the situation.

“My parents live with me and my daughter and she calls me probably at like 2 o’clock and she goes ‘did you pay the electric bill?’ and I said ‘Yes, duh, of course.’ And then she goes ‘I’m just kidding. the power’s out. I don’t know why,'” Amey said.

The reason – knocking out power for dozens of Independence Power & Light customers – was a large tree that had crashed through a fence and crushed a shed – taking out power lines with it. Workers on-site said high winds were to blame.

The wind was also a factor in a Wednesday afternoon grass fire that happened North of Shawnee Mission Parkway – where dry conditions have led to greater risk of spreading flames. The flames extinguished themselves and threatened no structures.

Fortunately in Independence, the main stakes involved being patient.

“I don’t want to open the fridge and spoil my food. That would be a bummer. So I might as well just stay out and get something done out here,” Beckman said.