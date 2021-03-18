FAA selects Park University as member institution for UAS training initiative

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Park University has been selected as a member institution by the Federal Aviation Administration for its Unmanned Aircraft Systems Collegiate Training Initiative.

Park University is the first Missouri college or university to be recognized through the initiative for their preparation of students for careers in UAS.

Institutions must offer a bachelor’s or associate’s degree in UAS, or drones, or a degree with a minor, concentration or certificate. The curriculum must cover a variety of drone aspects including hands-on flight practice, maintenance, applications, privacy and safety concerns, and federal policy.

Park University offers a 12-credit hour undergraduate certificate in UAS Drone Application. Students enrolled in the program are prepared to become FAA-certified small drone pilots and are trained in safe and legal flight operations.

“The result of Park’s collaborative relationship with the FAA includes a continuous dialogue with stakeholders to connect the University with general industry, local governments, law enforcement and regional economic development entities to address labor force needs,” Katie Ervin, Ed.D., Park’s associate vice president of strategic alliances, said.

Upon completion of the course, students are prepared for the FAA’s Part 107 UAS Remote Pilot Certification Exam. The certification is accepted for small drone commercial and municipal operations.

