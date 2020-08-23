Face masks should cover both mouth and nose to help prevent spread of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – We’ve been battling the COVID-19 pandemic for more than five months, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

When the pandemic began in March, there was skeptism on whether wearing a mask was necessary. But it quickly became evident of how important they were, after the medical community proved this virus could spread through the air.

Mask wearing is one of the most important things you can do to prevent this virus from spreading, but you’ve probably seen people not wearing them property in public.

Dr. Ira Helfand of Family Care Medical Center told us why having a mask rest under your nose, isn’t good enough.

“If your mask does slip down, it needs to be repositioned. And some people deliberately wear them below the nose,” said Dr. Helfand. “But they need to understand they are not giving adequate protection to the people around them if they do that.”

Dr. Helfand said its okay to not have a mask on outside if you’re alone, but you should carry one with you in the event you come near someone. You should always have one on indoors at a public place.

And remember to wash your mask after each use. Dr. Helfand doesn’t expect to have a reliable and effective vaccine for COVID-19, until this time next year.