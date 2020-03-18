Facebook ‘bug’ sends some users notification that legitimate news content they shared is spam

Tuesday night, the Facebook VP of Integrity took to Twitter, where hundreds of media outlets were sharing frustrations that their legitimate news content was being flagged as spam by the social media platform.
Guy Rosen, Facebook’s VP of Integrity, tweeted that the issue is a bug with their anti-spam system, and that the issue should be resolved soon and all posts would be restored.
As the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic and a daily flood of major, breaking stories, news of the wrongly-flagged articles was met with outrage.
Facebook responded Tuesday saying they are working quickly to resolve the issue.