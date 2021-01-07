Facebook, Instagram extend suspension on Trump ‘indefinitely’

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced an indefinite extension on the suspension of President Trump’ Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Following the unrest the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Facebook had initially suspended the President for 24 hours. In a post today, Zuckerberg detailed what went into his decision.

Zuckerberg said they had not suspended the President in the past because “the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech.”

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg’s post said.

According to the post, the suspension is indefinite, but would be in place “at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Twitter initially suspended the President for 12 hours and removed his tweets during the violence on the U.S. Capitol.

They added that any future violations could result in a permanent suspension of the President’s account.

Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021