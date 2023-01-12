KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space.

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 million in building a nearly 1 million-square-foot data center in Golden Plains, which straddles Clay and Platte counties on roughly 880 acres northwest of Interstate 435 and U.S. Highway 169.

That facility now is under construction on about 350 acres southwest of U.S. Highway 169 and 128th Street, with operations scheduled to begin in 2024, a Meta official said during a Nov. panel. It sits within one of Golden Plains’ three zones — Zone 3 — as master planned by Diode Ventures LLC, a subsidiary of Overland Park-based Black & Veatch.

