Facebook phenomenon: Dozens tracking down Michael Myers from ‘Halloween’ in Cass County

BELTON, Mo. — Talk about a guy who can literally stop traffic!

Dozens of people made a pit-stop at a car wash in Belton on Friday night to get their Halloween chills and thrills from a notorious movie icon. The unmistakable masked figure of Michael Myers, from the classic horror movie “Halloween,” was stationed at the intersection of Highway 58 and Mullen Road.

“I love Michael Myers, oh my gosh,” Michelle Spader gushed.

It’s kind of like a one-man haunted house that you have to find by following clues on Facebook. The Michael Myers of Cass County Facebook page is barely a month old, and it’s already blowing up. In reality, Michael Myers is played by Michael Williams, a fun-loving father of two daughters.

“So ‘Halloween’ was the first movie I ever saw,” Williams said. “I was five years old, and I’ve just been fascinated with Michael Myers ever since.”

Williams has only been donning the costume for a few weeks. He puts the location for his next appearance on his Facebook page, and the fans follow.

“We came out one night, and he was already gone and then today was my lucky night,” Jarrett Griffith said.

The most passionate fans appear to be women.

“I hope my husband doesn’t see this,” Spader said.

Williams has a couple of theories as to why the character is so popular with women.

“Well, he does chase the females, so maybe it’s just a fantasy of being chased by Michael Myers, I don’t know,” Williams said.

The infamous horror villain routinely registers a dose of adrenaline and a smile from people from all walks, however.

Oddly enough, Williams sees his work as something similar to playing Santa Claus — for Halloween.

“If I can put a smile on peoples face while doing this, by all means, I’m going to keep doing it.”