Facebook’s ‘buy black’ initiative shines light on KC restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One local restaurant is grabbing worldwide attention on social media.

Ruby Jean’s Juicery was featured on the Facebook App’s main page. It’s part of Facebook’s ‘Buy Black’ initiative to promote black-owned businesses for Black Business Month.

Ruby Jean’s owner, Chris Goode says it’s a blessing to be featured on this large a platform.

“We’re just blessed to be able to say, you know what, we’re being honored as a black-owned business,” said Goode. “Not to be exclusionary by any means. But to say we’re approaching a conversation of equity and Kansas City is part of that approach.”

The ‘Facebook App’ page has over 200 million likes.