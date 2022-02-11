KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several media outlets reported the Biden administration planned to distribute clean crack pipes to individuals addicted to drugs in underserved communities after the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a grant program aimed toward substance abuse and overdose prevention.

However, the grant document does not specifically say it will distribute ‘crack pipes,’ leading some to believe media outlets “twisted” the truth.

The program would include funding for harm reduction initiatives such as “safe smoking kits/supplies,” according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a branch of the HHS responsible for the grant program.

FOX News published in an article Tuesday that the HHS grants would supply ‘underserved communities’ with syringes and crack pipes. However, nowhere in the grant document does it specify the distribution of those devices, or does it indicate that supplies are directed toward minority communities.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back on reports of crack pipes being distributed in safe smoking kits in a press briefing on Wednesday, saying earlier reporting mischaracterized the federal giveaway and was inaccurate.

“A safe smoking kit may contain alcohol swabs, lip balm, and other materials to promote hygiene and reduce the transmission of diseases like HIV and hepatitis,” she said during the press briefing.

Chad Sabora, executive director of MO Network, an organization focused on opioid reform and recovery, said right-wing media outlets contorted the narrative, declaring the Biden administration is sending $30 million worth of crack pipes to communities of color.

“Drug use, drug of choice, doesn’t discriminate,” Sabora said. “There’s no race there, however, it got twisted into encouraging giving crack pipes to people of color, which is the farthest thing from the truth.”

HHS secretary Xavier Becerra also clarified the department’s plan in a news release this week, saying, “Accordingly, no federal funding will be used directly or through subsequent reimbursement of grantees to put pipes in safe smoking kits.”

The program is intended to “support community-based overdose prevention programs, syringe service programs, and other harm reduction services,” according to SAMHSA. The grant document shows no indication that crack pipes will be included in safe smoking kits.

“Even if that was the case, yes, people of color and white people smoke crack, and we want to give them clean gear to use,” Sabora said.

A 2011 study conducted out of Vancouver found crack pipe sharing among users is high, which can increase an individual’s risk of developing a blood infection, like HIV or Hepatitis C.

The study found that individuals who use crack, even in a setting where crack pipes are distributed at a low cost or no cost at all, had difficulty accessing clean pipes for safe use.

“There’s such a cognitive disconnect between the reality of what it’s like working with people who use drugs, and those with a substance use disorder,” Sabora said. “The lack of education around this topic, not just at the federal government level, but society’s level about hard reduction is so sad.”

He said the grant money will not be funding crack pipes, but it could have.

“Nobody’s going to start shooting heroin just because Narcan’s there,” he said. “Nobody’s going to start smoking crack just because you can go to exchange for a new pipe.”

“There’s a whole list of services they’re going to get that, not only are going to benefit them, they’re going to benefit and empower communities. So, it’s the exact opposite of what people think.”

To locate a provider that can offer you safe smoking supplies, please visit the North American Syringe Exchange Network for more information.

