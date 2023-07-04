PLEASANT HILL, Mo. —The City of Pleasant Hill is asking residents to continue conserving water while crews work to fix a failed water pump.

Around 7:15 a.m. Monday the City of Pleasant Hill posted to Facebook asking residents to voluntarily limit their water usage.

The city says the water is safe to drink, but the pump failure is preventing the main water supply from feeding into the water tower.

The lack of water pressure is causing the city to rely on its secondary source of water. Crews had hoped to refill the water tower overnight, but consumption rates exceeded the secondary supply.

“Water conservation will be CRITICALLY important today in order to maintain pressure for safe drinking water,” the city wrote on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Until the pump can be restored, the city is asking residents to avoid tasks like watering their lawn, washing clothes, refilling the pool or their washing car.

The Pleasant Hill Fire Department said there is still enough water supply available to respond to emergency situations. The city anticipates the pump system will be repaired and regular water supply levels will be restored later today.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.