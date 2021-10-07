Fairfax Festival a homecoming for historic bomber made here in Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Staff members with the Yankee Air Museum in Michigan, decked out iconic ‘Rosie the Riveter’ outfits, beamed with pride as a B-25D bomber soared overhead at Kaw Point Park on Thursday.

The bomber, known as ‘Rosie’s Reply, was built at the World War II-era manufacturing facility in Fairfax more than 70 years ago.

Although the bomber’s new permanent location is at the Yankee Air Museum in Michigan, Thursday’s homecoming for the majestic aircraft served one of the highlights of the sixth annual Fairfax Festival at Kaw Point Park.

“And if it hadn’t been for the women, the Rosies, we might not have won the war,” said Maggie Morris with the Yankee Air Museum. “Because they helped to build the B-25, the B-52, and the B-24.”

One of the original Rosie the Riveters still calls Kansas City home.

Ethlyn McCleave of Gladstone, at 101-years-old, still remembers her days building bombers at a Boeing plant in California.

“You didn’t think about being proud or anything at the time,” McCleave told FOX4. “It was just a job that you had to work.”