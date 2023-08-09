FAIRWAY, Kan. — Two days after Officer Jonah Oswald died after he was shot while trying to arrest two suspects at a Mission QuikTrip, his community his honoring him with blue ribbons.

You can find those ribbons wrapped around many of the trees in the City of Fairway, a city made up of just over 4,000 people.

According to the Lenexa Police Department, through at least the end of the week, Fairway officers will not be responding to calls. Neighboring departments will be answering their calls for service, including the Johnson County Sherriff’s Department.

This is just another example of people from across the metro, stepping up and helping this small city and community through the devastating time.

On Tuesday FOX4 spoke with Robert Paul, a friend of Officer Oswald, who also happened to work with him on the safety team at Life Church in Overland Park.

Paul said the officer loved his children and was an outstanding husband. Being a police officer was more than just a job for Officer Oswald, it was a passion.

“It’s very devastating – I don’t think it’s sunk in for the community yet and for me and for other folks that knew him personally it’s still so fresh it’s just hard to explain,” Paul said.

In the coming days, officials will announce funeral plans for Officer Oswald. When funeral arrangements are announced, details will be available on the FOX4 website.

Oswald is now resting at Amos Funeral Home in Shawnee. Until his funeral, officers from across the area are rotating standing watch over his body 24 hours a day.

The Surviving Spouse And Family Endowment Fund (SAFE) will be making a $25,000 donation to the Oswald’s wife and two young children.

If you wish to donate to the Oswald family, you can donate here.