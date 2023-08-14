LENEXA, Kan. — Fallen Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald is being remembered during a funeral on Monday. FOX4 is livestreaming the service beginning at 11 a.m. and will provide a replay at its conclusion.

On the morning of Sunday, August 6, Officer Oswald joined a pursuit of two suspects that began in Lenexa for a stolen car that struck a police car. It ended in Mission at a QuikTrip.

Gunfire was exchanged, killing one of the suspects and critically injuring Oswald. He died the next day from his injuries at the University of Kansas Health System.

Andrea Rene Cothran, 32 of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, has been charged in connection to the incident. Right now, Cothran isn’t being charged in Oswald’s death, but Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said that could change.

Oswald had been a Fairway officer for just four years. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

On Saturday evening the public held a tribute during the Parade of Blue, which saw numerous police cruisers and other first responders drive through Johnson County while respectful mourners from the community watched from the sidewalks.

FOX4 will have continuing coverage throughout Monday with live reports as the honors for Officer Oswald continue.