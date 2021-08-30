Fairway to consider converting office space into a 200-unit senior housing complex

FAIRWAY, Kan. — Unused office space in Fairway could soon be converted into a new housing complex for active seniors.

Monday, the Fairway Planning Commission will host a public hearing for the rezoning and preliminary site plan for a proposed apartment complex at 4210 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Platform Ventures LLC and EPC Real Estate Group LLC are requesting the property be rezoned from Office Space (B-2) to Planned Business/Mixed-Use ( B-3P).

The property currently houses a four-story, 129,308 square foot office building. According to city documents, the office building is currently not fully occupied with tenants. The project site is located within the Fairway Office Park. The eastern portion of the office park is being developed as a multi-tenant retail space that will include a Starbucks. The western portion of the property will remain as office space.

If the project is approved, developers plan to replace the existing office building and parking garage with a five-story apartment building. The proposed complex would cater to seniors with active lifestyles.

The complex would feature 221 units that range from studios to two-bedroom apartments.

The project would also include a variety of amenities, including two outdoor courtyards, featuring a pool, outdoor kitchen, fire pits and common spaces; a salon, movie theatre, club room and a fitness center with a yoga studio, massage room, hydrotherapy and physical therapy options.

The project would include 293 garage parking spaces, as well as 48 surface lot spaces for a total of 341 parking spaces.

Based on a traffic study from TranSystems, the proposed project is expected to generate fewer daily trips during peak travel times than the existing office building.

If the project is approved by the planning commission the project will go before the Fairway City Council on Monday, September 13. If approved, construction on the complex is expected to begin in May of 2022.