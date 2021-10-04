‘Faith & Blue’ community events adds Chiefs red to the plans this year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City faith leaders are partnering with Kansas City Police in hopes of building relationships with people in the community.

It’s called Faith & Blue. The idea is to allow the faith community to help facilitate interactions and discussions with police officers, departments and the communities they serve.

The organization says that both law enforcement and faith are key pillars in every community. The group says it’s time that the two start working together even more to build safe and productive communities where everyone can succeed.

To help the process, faith leaders and Kansas City’s Police Department are cohosting events throughout the weekend.

The events begin October 8. The full schedule is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 8 Faith & Blue Prayer Breakfast 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Rd. Faith & Blue Blood Drive 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Red Cross, 6425 Wornall Rd. KCPD Friday Night Fun 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Vineyard Park, 40th & Vineyard Crime Prevention Night 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. Northland Neighborhoods Inc., 5340 NE Chouteau Tfwy

Saturday, Oct. 9 Faith & Blue Breakfast 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. The Rock of KC Church, 12750 N. Winan Rd. Human Trafficking Awareness Workshop 9 a.m. — Noon Christ Community Church, 400 W. 67th St. South KC Block Party 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. South KC Chamber of Commerce, 112212 Holmes Rd. KCPD & Harvesters Food Distribution 10 a.m. Macedonia Baptist Church, 1700 E. Linwood

Sunday, Oct. 10 KC Chiefs Tailgate Party 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Morning Star Baptist Church Community Center, 2411 E. 27th St.

Monday, Oct. 11 South KC Peace Parade 5 p.m. — 8 p.m. Optimist Bingo Hall, 11154 Blue Ridge Blvd. Freedom Hoops Basketball Game 6:30 p.m. East Patrol Community Gym, 2640 Prospect

