Fake job ad circulating on social media in Kansas City area, could put personal info at risk

ODESSA, Mo. — A new scam on social media is stirring up trouble across the Kansas City metro. It could jeopardize your social security number and other personal information if you’re not careful.

Troy Thieman from Odessa is warning others after he said someone tried to steal his identity. It’s a scam floating around on Facebook, and it’s made waves in Kansas City and Independence community Facebook groups.

If you see a plain post about a Concentrix job opening on social media, keep scrolling. It’s a fake job posting, not one for the real company.

“They could’ve stolen my identity,” Thieman said.

Thieman sent a message to the person who posted the fake job listing saying he was interested. He was told to download the “telegram messenger app” for the interview.

A different person who fell for the same tricks sent FOX4 screenshots of a similar conversation.

“They asked me about my bank information, my cell phone carrier,” Thieman said. “My antennas went up a little bit at that point.”

A few more odd questions later, he got a congratulations — he got the job.

“I was really excited there for a second,” Thieman said. “I texted my wife like, ‘Hey, I just got this job, $20/hour, full benefits!'”

Then he got an email with two blank tax forms. The sender wanted Thieman to fill them out, complete with his social security number.

“So basically, gives them a chance to steal your identity,” Thieman said, “and I was like I’m not going to give that information until I can figure out if this is legit.”

He found a scam warning on the real Concentrix website. They posted helpful tips like the fact that the company only uses email addresses with domain @concentrix.com. The company also said its employees will never use external chat rooms for hiring.



“They don’t use telegram,” Thieman said laughing. “That’s not how they do the interview process.”

In a statement to FOX4, Concentrix said:

“We take this situation extremely seriously and can confirm that this is not a Concentrix job post. We are working to remove the post and take the necessary actions. Concentrix works continually to develop and refine methods and safeguards that identify and mitigate recruitment fraud as quickly as possible.

“Creating an exceptional hiring experience is something we strive for everyday and reducing the impact of recruitment fraud is part of that effort.”

“It was a scary situation,” Thieman said. “So I’m glad I didn’t do it.”

The scammer has posted the bogus job in several community groups on Facebook, including a popular in Independence group and “KC moms.”

FOX4 sent the scammer a message, but we haven’t heard back.

“Just make sure you do your research,” Thieman said.

If you’ve been scammed or think your identity has been stolen, contact your local police department and report it on the Concentrix website.