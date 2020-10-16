Fall colors popping, but Missouri foliage may be less vibrant this year

ST. LOUIS — Fall colors are starting to pop across the state, but the vibrancy may be dampened in many areas.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, there are a few things causing a dimming effect on the fall foliage display, which include the leftover impacts from early spring fungal infections and the current drought.

If you’ve look closely, you may have noticed some trees turning completely brown, muting the highly anticipated bright yellows, reds, and oranges.

The MDC’s website states a few of the trees to look out for are the dogwood, sassafras, Virginia creeper, and sugar maple. These are providing the most widespread and consistent color.

At this point, the prolonged dry weather may cause the leaves to drop earlier than normal. What would help is a gentle rain, with little winds to keep the leaves on the branches just a touch longer.

To find out how quickly the fall colors are progressing in other regions of the state, visit the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website.

