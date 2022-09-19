KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It may not feel like it but by the end of the week it will officially be fall.

The leaves will soon start changing colors, Halloween decorations are already being put up and soon it will be time to bring out the apple cider and have a warm bowl of chili.

Here are 11 upcoming fall events you won’t want to miss.

Open every weekend, rain or shine, the Kansas City Renaissance Festival is celebrating 45 years in the metro. Enjoy medieval-inspired games, food, entertainment, art and music. Each weekend this year has a theme with the last weekend being “Haunted Huzzah!

The Liberty Fall Festival in Liberty, Missouri is also celebrating 45 years in the metro. The event will take place Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. The festival will have over 200 artists, vendors and two stages with entertainment from regional and local artists.

Celebrate the beginning of fall at Grinter Place Historic Site. The festival has taken place for 49 years. There will be artists, food trucks, live music and an apple pie contest. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This free event at Family Tree Nursery Kansas City is back for the first time since 2019. The event in Shawnee will have live music, food trucks, a straw maze, corn pit, face painting and more. The event will take place both Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re looking for some old-fashioned apple cider fun to start the fall season off, look no further then the Louisburg Ciderfest in Louisburg, Kansas. There are no admission or parking fees to attend. It will take place this coming weekend on Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 and the following weekend on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Activities include pony rides, inflatable slides, cider and donut making and craft booths.

The Overland Park Fall Festival is also taking place this weekend on Friday, Sept. 23 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be packed with vendors, live entertainment and plenty of hands-on activities.

The 17th annual Scarecrow Festival in Shawnee will take place at City Hall on Saturday Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The family friendly event is free and has something for everyone, including scarecrow making, pumpkin decorating, a Farmers’ Market and seasonal displays. Supplies and decorations will be provided at no cost.

Presented by KC Bier Company, Kansas City’s largest Oktoberfest celebration will take place Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. Grab some authentic German-style beer and food and enjoy all the music and activities at Crown Center.

Weston, Missoui will host the 34th annual Applefest Oct. 1-2 kicking off with a parade. The event offers crafts booths, produce vendors and apple picking. Parking/Shuttle is $10 and available at the Weston Historic Orchard and Snow Creek.

Nothing say fall like a warm bowl of chili. The Lenexa Chili Challenge has about 200 teams compete in chili, hot wings and salsa contests. Activities include musical entertainment and fireworks and the Kids Kornbread Contest.

The Zona Rosa Fall Fest will have yard games, food trucks, beer tasting, pumpkin decorating and live music. For ticket information click here.