Fall foliage can now smell like pumpkin spice thanks to Walmart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pumpkin Spice Latte lovers, your porch or patio can now smell like your favorite beverage for fall.

Walmart says it teamed up with Better Home & Gardens for its new fall offering. The two companies are selling Pumpkin Spice Scented Mums, and they’re now available in Kansas City.

Each mum is orange and comes in a basket weave planter. Walmart says you can leave it in he planter or plant it. Each pumpkin spice mum costs $28.84 and is only available at Walmart and Walmart.com.

Walmart says it will even deliver a mum to you, so sit back and sip your PSL while waiting for your mums to arrive.

If the $30 price tag for one plant is a little too high, you have other options. They won’t smell like pumpkin spice, but they will certainly feel like it. Sunset Magazine shared tips on how to plant a Pumpkin Spice Latte-inspired garden for fall.