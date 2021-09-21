Fall foliage can now smell like pumpkin spice thanks to Walmart

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Walmart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pumpkin Spice Latte lovers, your porch or patio can now smell like your favorite beverage for fall.

Walmart says it teamed up with Better Home & Gardens for its new fall offering. The two companies are selling Pumpkin Spice Scented Mums, and they’re now available in Kansas City.

Each mum is orange and comes in a basket weave planter. Walmart says you can leave it in he planter or plant it. Each pumpkin spice mum costs $28.84 and is only available at Walmart and Walmart.com.

Walmart says it will even deliver a mum to you, so sit back and sip your PSL while waiting for your mums to arrive.

If the $30 price tag for one plant is a little too high, you have other options. They won’t smell like pumpkin spice, but they will certainly feel like it. Sunset Magazine shared tips on how to plant a Pumpkin Spice Latte-inspired garden for fall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first