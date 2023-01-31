BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Fall Out Boy is hitting the road this summer with plans to bring the So Much For (Tour) Dust run to Kansas City.

Following the announcement of their latest album So Much (For) Stardust, Fall Out Boy will embark on their first solo concert tour since 2018.

The Grammy-nominated headliners will be joined by Alkaline Trio, Royal & the Serpent and Daisy Grenade for a concert at Azura Amphitheater on Saturday, June 24.

Fans can use the code AZURA to order tickets during the pre-sale event starting at noon on Thursday, Feb. 2. General ticket sales start Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the show can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Fall Out Boy’s latest album, So Much (For) Stardust, is set to be released on March 24.