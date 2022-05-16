WASHGINTON — Two fallen Independence police officers were among dozens honored in Washington, D.C over the weekend.

The names of Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans and Sgt. John Bullard, Jr. were added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial after the two men died in the line of duty last year.

Sgt. John Bullard, Jr. died as a result of COVID-19 on August 2021.

Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans was shot and killed while responding to a call about a suspect on September 2021.

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum holds an annual ceremony and candlelight vigil to honor the officers whose names were recently added to the Memorial.

Family members of both men joined nearly two dozens officers from the Independence Police Department at the vigil and events leading up to it.

Members of the Independence Police Department’s Honor Guard escorted the families as they arrived at the airport and stayed with them through the weekend of ceremonies.

Officers documented the trip on the department’s Facebook page if you’d like to learn more about the event and the Memorial honoring fallen officers.

The two officers were also remembered during a ceremony in Independence last week as their names were added to the memorial in front of the police department where they used to work.

