JOPLIN, Mo. — A news conference Wednesday morning shed more light on Tuesday’s shooting in Jopling, which resulted in the death of an officer, the gunman, and the injuries of two other officers.

The latest information on the fatal shooting was discussed during a press conference.

The incident began around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon near 4th and Range Line, where officers initially responded to a disturbance. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, but he shot two officers and fled in a stolen patrol car.

The suspect fired his weapon from the stolen patrol car but crashed the vehicle near 9th and Connecticut and fled on foot while firing at officers and injuring one.

Responding officers fired at the suspect and struck him – ending the pursuit.

The suspect, now identified as 40-year-old Anthony Felix, of Joplin died.

JPD Corporal Ben Cooper has been identified as the officer who died. He began his career with the department in 2003 and returned to JPD in 2013 after serving with a sheriff’s office in Colorado. He was promoted to Corporal in 2016. Cpl. Cooper leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Of the two other officers injured in the incident, one remains in critical condition and the other remains in serious, but stable condition.

